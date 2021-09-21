Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 21, 2021 12:20 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 21, 2021 at 2:05 pm EDT
Pedestrian struck in Mississauga near Hurontario and Eglinton. Alfredo Colangelo | CityNews
A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday.
Peel Regional Police were called to Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m.
Investigators say the vehicle stayed on scene and the woman was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The Major Collision Bureau has been notified.
Eglinton Avenue is closed westbound from Sorrento Drive as the investigation continues. Police is advising motorists to plan for alternate routes.
