Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Last Updated Sep 21, 2021 at 2:05 pm EDT

Pedestrian struck in Mississauga near Hurontario and Eglinton. Alfredo Colangelo | CityNews

A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police were called to Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say the vehicle stayed on scene and the woman was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The Major Collision Bureau has been notified.

Eglinton Avenue is closed westbound from Sorrento Drive as the investigation continues. Police is advising motorists to plan for alternate routes.

