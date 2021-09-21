Man wanted for indecent act in High Park

Toronto Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for allegedly committing an indecent act.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the High Park area.

Investigators allege a 51-year old woman was hiking on a trail when a man exposed himself to her and committed an indecent act.

The suspect is South Asian, standing approximately 5-foot-9 with a thin build and was last seen wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, blue long sleeve shirt, dark blue pants with two white stripes down the side, and carrying a shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or crime stoppers anonymously.