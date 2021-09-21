Loading articles...

Man wanted for indecent act in High Park

Barricades in place as police close High Park on April 30, 2020, ahead of the cherry blossom blooming due to coronavirus measures. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Toronto Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for allegedly committing an indecent act.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the High Park area.

Investigators allege a 51-year old woman was hiking on a trail when a man exposed himself to her and committed an indecent act.

The suspect is South Asian, standing approximately 5-foot-9 with a thin build and was last seen wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, blue long sleeve shirt, dark blue pants with two white stripes down the side, and carrying a shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or crime stoppers anonymously.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: NB 410 north of the 401 express - traffic now getting through using the HOV lane. Collector lanes have reopened. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 21 minutes ago
UPDATED as of 3:43 p.m., almost all of the GTA and a majority of the province is under a Rainfall Warning! 50 to 75…
Latest Weather
Read more