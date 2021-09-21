REAL-TIME RESULTS MAP
'Significant' rainfall in store for Toronto, GTA starting Tuesday evening

Last Updated Sep 21, 2021 at 7:33 am EDT

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA, calling for “significant” rainfall for the region.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to begin late Tuesday evening and continue until at least Wednesday night.

The national weather agency said the rain is stemming from a cold front and a low pressure system from the U.S. Midwest.

Rainfall amounts of 40-60 millimetres are expected by early Thursday morning.

As the system moves through the region, rainfall warnings may be issued for some areas.

Ahead of the heavy rain, muggy conditions will be felt across the GTA on the last full day of summer. Fall is due to arrive at 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

