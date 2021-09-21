Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake causes some damage in Australia
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 21, 2021 6:01 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 21, 2021 at 9:45 pm EDT
Emergency workers survey damage in Melbourne, Australia, where debris is scattered on a road after part of a wall fell from a building during an earthquake, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia, Geoscience Australia said. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)
MELBOURNE, Australia — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia.
The quake hit northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 6 miles, Geoscience Australia said.
Media showed images of damage to brickwork in Chapel Street in the inner suburb of South Yarra.
Mansfield Mayor Mark Holcombe said he was not aware of any damage reports in the town.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injury.
The earthquake was the largest to rattle Australia since a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck 130 miles off the northwest coastal town of Broome in 2019.