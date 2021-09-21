'COVID-19 doesn't care about partisanship,' Ford congratulates Trudeau on re-election

They haven’t always seen eye to eye throughout the pandemic but Ontario Premier Doug Ford is offering his congratulations to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following his re-election.

Ford also vowing to continue work closely with the Prime Minister to help push Ontario through the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to congratulate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his re-election and congratulate all federal leaders who campaigned across Canada to ensure Canadians’ voices were heard on the important issues facing this country,” said Ford in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“For many, this has been an extremely difficult and divisive election and I would like to take this opportunity to urge unity. Emotions have run high as candidates from all parties debated pandemic policies, including vaccine certificates. COVID-19 doesn’t care about partisanship or politics and I will continue to work closely with the Prime Minister. People elected our government to work in the best interests of Ontario, not in service of one political party over others. That’s exactly what our government will continue to do as we do everything possible to protect our people and our progress.”

Ford and the federal government have exchanged words throughout the pandemic with the premier recently saying the move to implement a vaccine certificate in Ontario was due to the Trudeau government’s refusal to introduce a national program while the election was underway.

The comments from Ford sparked a response from Public Safety Minister Bill Blair who said that Ford’s inactivity put the province in a dire situation with COVID-19 and “Ontarians know that.”

Ford also touched on Ontario’s vaccine certificate program on Tuesday. The Premier said that while he understands there are many who are against proof of vaccination, he wants to do what is necessary to ensure Ontario avoids another lockdown.

“There are a lot of people who are concerned about this policy and I want you to know that I hear you,” said Ford. “I understand your concerns about protecting your civil liberties and right to privacy. While many fully vaccinated people like myself share these concerns, the greater concern is having to shut down again or experience a sudden surge in cases like in Alberta and Saskatchewan.”

As of Wednesday, Ontarians will be required to verify and demonstrate that they’re fully vaccinated to enter a number of businesses, including but not limited to indoor restaurants, nightclubs, movie theatres, gyms and concert venues. The vaccine certificate system does not apply to essential activities such as grocery shopping and accessing medical care and or services.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also released a statement congratulating Trudeau on his election night victory.

“The Prime Minister, and local MPs in Toronto, have been strong and consistent partners for this city. During the election, I was encouraged by the Prime Minister’s commitment to continued pandemic emergency financial support for Toronto, and all municipalities, as well as making needed investments in housing, transit and healthcare – including mental health. We also look forward to moving forward with universal child care.”

Tory thanked all Torontonians that cast their ballot and said he remains committed to working with Trudeau and his cabinet to help get the city through the pandemic.