Couple missing from Markham since Saturday

York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a couple that went missing from Markham on Saturday.

Police say 37-year-old Quoc Tran and 25-year-old Kristy Nguyen were last known to be in the area of Highway 7 East and Warden Avenue around 4:50 p.m., on Sept. 18.

Investigators have not been able to find them since and say it is out of character for them to not contact family.

Tran is described as an Asian male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with spiked black hair and brown eyes. Nguyen is described as an Asian female, five feet four inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.