Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to replace health minister: CP sources

EDMONTON – Sources say Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is soon to be out of the job.

The sources have told The Canadian Press that Premier Jason Kenney is expected to replace Shandro with Labour Minister Jason Copping as the new health minister at a ceremony later today.

Shandro and Kenney have been facing sharp criticism for their handling of the COVID-19 crisis that has pushed the provincial healthcare system to the brink of collapse.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been soaring for weeks, leading to the mass cancellation of surgeries and doctors being briefed on how to decide, if necessary, who gets life-saving help and who does not.

Kenney is also facing internal backlash from his own party rank and file and caucus members over his handling of the pandemic.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health has said the current spike was ignited when Kenney lifted almost all COVID-19 health restrictions on July 1, faster than any other province.

This comes a week after Kenny reluctantly announced the province would adopt a proof of vaccination program for certain discretionary services that went into effect on Monday.

On top of the proof of vaccination program, the province has since reinstated public health restrictions and declared a public health emergency.

This led multiple provinces, including Ontario, to send help as Alberta grapples with the pandemic. Newfoundland and Labrador also offered support and Alberta has since reached out to British Columbia, Manitoba and Quebec for medical guidance.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, wants the newly re-elected Liberal government to make pandemic recovery its top priority.

It says the problems confronting small businesses are now more urgent due to the fourth wave of COVID-19, and it wants targeted support for hard-hit industries like tourism and hospitality.

The chamber also wants the government to extend the wage subsidy and rent relief programs for businesses, while Restaurants Canada is calling for partial debt relief for government-backed loans.