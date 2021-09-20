REAL-TIME RESULTS MAP
Man injured in Victoria Park and Sheppard Avenue East collision

Last Updated Sep 20, 2021 at 1:40 pm EDT

Police investigate a collision in the Sheppard Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue area on Sept. 20, 2021. (CITYNEWS/Rick Helinski)

A man has life-threatening injuries following a collision in the Victoria Park and Sheppard Avenue East area Monday morning, police say.

Police said they were called to the intersection at around 10:30 a.m. for reports a vehicle had flipped over, trapping a person inside.

A pedestrian also appears to have been injured in the collision. The victim, a man in his 70s, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

