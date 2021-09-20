Justin Trudeau facing latest fight of political career filled with triumphs, scandals

OTTAWA (CityNews) ─ It’s been six years since Canadians elected Justin Trudeau as prime minister for the first time − a period characterized by resounding political triumphs, viral moments, and a list of scandals.

But Trudeau had been in the spotlight in Canada long before the 2015 federal election, which saw the Liberals win a 184-seat majority.

The eldest son of Pierre Elliott Trudeau, one of Canada’s most famous prime ministers, the young Trudeau first showed no interest in politics. He worked as a teacher in Vancouver following his graduation from Montreal’s McGill University.

But Trudeau was thrust into the public eye at his father’s funeral in 2000, where he delivered an emotional eulogy.

“My father’s fundamental belief never came from a textbook,” Trudeau told his loved ones in attendance, and the nation watching from home. “It stemmed from his deep love for and faith in all Canadians and over the past few days, with every card, every rose, every tear, every wave and every pirouette, you returned his love.”

Trudeau’s star rose from there.

The former drama teacher first won his seat in the Montreal riding of Papineau in 2008 to be elected a member of Parliament. Five years later, the Liberals chose him as party leader. In 2015, he became Canada’s prime minister by handily defeating then Conservative Leader Stephen Harper.

And whether it was fighting Harper’s government in the House prior to that, or fighting Sen. Patrick Brazeau in a charity boxing match, Trudeau has been a magnet for attention.

His remarks on why his first cabinet was gender-balanced went viral worldwide.

“Because it’s 2015,” was the response that travelled around the world − the first of many viral moments. Others, like a trip to India in 2018 that saw a slew of wardrobe changes, was shared for less flattering reasons.

Trudeau plagued by multiple scandals

That’s because the 2015 shine − in the eyes of Canadians − may have come off Trudeau.

The now 49-year-old has battled a string of scandals over his six years as prime minister: Aga Khan, SNC-Lavalin, Blackface, and We Charity.

But none have seemingly dented his popularity among Liberal supporters.

During this federal election campaign, which Trudeau launched with the hope of turning his minority government into a majority, the prime minister said he needed a new mandate to enact all the big plans he has for the future.

The Liberal platform logs new spending at $78 billion over the next five years with no plan to balance the budget.

Election promises

One of the new promises was to establish regulations under the Canadian Health Act to govern the accessibility for sexual and reproductive health, such as abortion.

The platform also includes a plan for a ban on assault weapons, making a gun buyback program mandatory, and $1 billion will be given to provinces to help ban handguns in their jurisdictions.

The Liberal plan also includes $10-a-day childcare and sick leave.

READ: Liberals’ election platform includes $78B in spending

When it comes to the ongoing battle against COVID-19, Trudeau said his party supports proof-of-vaccination credentials and mandatory vaccines for people travelling on planes and trains.

It’s all part of a new role the Liberal leader has taken on: Canada’s champion against the unvaccinated.

“They’re defending the personal choice of those who choose to endanger each other and our kids,” said Trudeau at a campaign stop.

“Rather than standing up for the personal freedoms of those who did the right thing to be safe, to keep their kids safe, and to avoid further lockdowns and economic slowdowns that happen when you’re not leading on vaccination.”

—With files from Xiaoli Li and Cormac Mac Sweeney