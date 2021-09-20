REAL-TIME RESULTS MAP
Toronto, GTA ridings: Where they sit pre-election

Last Updated Sep 20, 2021 at 6:49 pm EDT

Canadian flag and the Toronto skyline. Toronto has the largest Black population in Canada, according the 2016 Census. (FILE/Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Despite dealing with a handful of disruptions at various stations across the country, Toronto and Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residents headed out to the polls on Monday.

Elections Canada spokesperson Diane Benson said issues were reported at several sites in Ontario and Western Canada, resulting in some voting stations opening late or being relocated. What it means for voting results remains to be seen, but the process is expected to take longer than in past years as the COVID-19 pandemic complicates matters.

For Toronto and GTA ridings, there doesn’t appear to be much in terms of altered outcomes. The Liberals are widely expected to sweep every riding in Toronto, including Spadina-Fort York, Etobicoke-Lakeshore, Beaches-East York; all considered red heavy. The party removed one Liberal candidate, Kevin Vuong, representing Spadina-Fort York, following a sexual assault charge stemming from 2019.

The Liberals asked him to “pause” his campaign once the party became aware of the allegations.

As of Monday, the only two Toronto ridings still conceivably up in the air are Willowdale and York Centre, all leaning Liberal.

The same cannot be said for GTA ridings where Erin O’Toole’s Tories should have no problem sealing victories in some areas. Heading into the official vote tally, the Conservatives have a chance of stealing at least one seat from the Liberals with Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill in a blue and red toss-up.

Other GTA ridings to watch are King-Vaughan, Newmarket-Aurora, and Richmond Hill, all potentially going either way.

The Conservatives are strong favourites to take Thornhill, York-Simcoe, Oshawa, and Markham-Unionville. O’Toole is also expected to easily secure his riding of Durham, where he’s been a member of Parliament since 2012.

As for the Liberals, they’re projected to take every Brampton and Mississauga riding, with only Mississauga-Lakeshore as less of a guarantee. Also strong leaning red is Milton, Markham-Thornhill, Ajax, and Pickering-Uxbridge.

RESULTS BY REGION


  • Riding Winner Incumbent
    Ajax [TO BE DECLARED] Mark Holland
    Durham [TO BE DECLARED] Erin O’Toole
    Oshawa [TO BE DECLARED] Colin Carrie
    Pickering–Uxbridge [TO BE DECLARED] Jennifer O’Connell
    Whitby [TO BE DECLARED] Ryan Turnbull

  • Riding Winner Incumbent
    Burlington [TO BE DECLARED] Karina Gould
    Milton [TO BE DECLARED] Adam van Koeverden
    Oakville [TO BE DECLARED] Anita Anand
    Oakville North–Burlington [TO BE DECLARED] Pam Damoff
    Wellington–Halton Hills [TO BE DECLARED] Michael Chong

  • Riding Winner Incumbent
    Flamborough–Glanbrook [TO BE DECLARED] David Sweet
    Hamilton Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Matthew Green
    Hamilton East–Stoney Creek [TO BE DECLARED] Bob Bratina
    Hamilton Mountain [TO BE DECLARED] Scott Duvall
    Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas [TO BE DECLARED] Filomena Tassi

  • Riding Winner Incumbent
    Brampton Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Ramesh Sangha
    Brampton East [TO BE DECLARED] Maninder Sidhu
    Brampton West [TO BE DECLARED] Kamal Khera
    Brampton North [TO BE DECLARED] Ruby Sahota
    Brampton South [TO BE DECLARED] Sonia Sidhu
    Dufferin—Caledon [TO BE DECLARED] Kyle Seeback
    Mississauga Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Omar Alghabra
    Mississauga East–Cooksville [TO BE DECLARED] Peter Fonseca
    Mississauga–Erin Mills [TO BE DECLARED] Iqra Khalid
    Mississauga–Lakeshore [TO BE DECLARED] Sven Spengemann
    Mississauga–Malton [TO BE DECLARED] Navdeep Bains
    Mississauga–Streetsville [TO BE DECLARED] Gagan Sikand

  • Riding Winner Incumbent
    Beaches–East York [TO BE DECLARED] Nathaniel Erskine-Smith
    Davenport [TO BE DECLARED] Julie Dzerowicz
    Don Valley East [TO BE DECLARED] Yasmin Ratansi
    Don Valley North [TO BE DECLARED] Han Dong
    Don Valley West [TO BE DECLARED] Robert Oliphant
    Eglinton–Lawrence [TO BE DECLARED] Marco Mendicino
    Etobicoke Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Yvan Baker
    Etobicoke–Lakeshore [TO BE DECLARED] James Maloney
    Etobicoke North [TO BE DECLARED] Kristy Duncan
    Humber River–Black Creek [TO BE DECLARED] Judy A. Sgro
    Parkdale–High Park [TO BE DECLARED] Arif Virani
    Scarborough–Agincourt [TO BE DECLARED] Jean Yip
    Scarborough Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Salma Zahid
    Scarborough–Guildwood [TO BE DECLARED] John McKay
    Scarborough North [TO BE DECLARED] Shaun Chen
    Scarborough–Rouge Park [TO BE DECLARED] Gary Anandasangaree
    Scarborough Southwest [TO BE DECLARED] Bill Blair
    Spadina–Fort York [TO BE DECLARED] Adam Vaughan
    Toronto Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Marci Ien
    Toronto–Danforth [TO BE DECLARED] Julie Dabrusin
    Toronto–St. Paul’s [TO BE DECLARED] Carolyn Bennett
    University–Rosedale [TO BE DECLARED] Chrystia Freeland
    Willowdale [TO BE DECLARED] Ali Ehsassi
    York Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Ya’ara Saks
    York South–Weston [TO BE DECLARED] Ahmed Hussen

  • Riding Winner Incumbent
    Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill [TO BE DECLARED] Leona Alleslev
    King–Vaughan [TO BE DECLARED] Deb Schulte
    Markham–Stouffville [TO BE DECLARED] Helena Jaczek
    Markham–Thornhill [TO BE DECLARED] Mary Ng
    Markham–Unionville [TO BE DECLARED] Bob Saroya
    Newmarket–Aurora [TO BE DECLARED] Tony Van Bynen
    Richmond Hill [TO BE DECLARED] Majid Jowhari
    Thornhill [TO BE DECLARED] Peter Kent
    Vaughan–Woodbridge [TO BE DECLARED] Francesco Sorbara
    York–Simcoe [TO BE DECLARED] Scot Davidson


