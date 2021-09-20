Toronto, GTA ridings: Where they sit pre-election

Despite dealing with a handful of disruptions at various stations across the country, Toronto and Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residents headed out to the polls on Monday.

Elections Canada spokesperson Diane Benson said issues were reported at several sites in Ontario and Western Canada, resulting in some voting stations opening late or being relocated. What it means for voting results remains to be seen, but the process is expected to take longer than in past years as the COVID-19 pandemic complicates matters.

For Toronto and GTA ridings, there doesn’t appear to be much in terms of altered outcomes. The Liberals are widely expected to sweep every riding in Toronto, including Spadina-Fort York, Etobicoke-Lakeshore, Beaches-East York; all considered red heavy. The party removed one Liberal candidate, Kevin Vuong, representing Spadina-Fort York, following a sexual assault charge stemming from 2019.

The Liberals asked him to “pause” his campaign once the party became aware of the allegations.

As of Monday, the only two Toronto ridings still conceivably up in the air are Willowdale and York Centre, all leaning Liberal.

The same cannot be said for GTA ridings where Erin O’Toole’s Tories should have no problem sealing victories in some areas. Heading into the official vote tally, the Conservatives have a chance of stealing at least one seat from the Liberals with Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill in a blue and red toss-up.

Other GTA ridings to watch are King-Vaughan, Newmarket-Aurora, and Richmond Hill, all potentially going either way.

The Conservatives are strong favourites to take Thornhill, York-Simcoe, Oshawa, and Markham-Unionville. O’Toole is also expected to easily secure his riding of Durham, where he’s been a member of Parliament since 2012.

As for the Liberals, they’re projected to take every Brampton and Mississauga riding, with only Mississauga-Lakeshore as less of a guarantee. Also strong leaning red is Milton, Markham-Thornhill, Ajax, and Pickering-Uxbridge.

RESULTS BY REGION



Durham Region Riding Winner Incumbent Ajax [TO BE DECLARED] Mark Holland Durham [TO BE DECLARED] Erin O’Toole Oshawa [TO BE DECLARED] Colin Carrie Pickering–Uxbridge [TO BE DECLARED] Jennifer O’Connell Whitby [TO BE DECLARED] Ryan Turnbull



Halton Region Riding Winner Incumbent Burlington [TO BE DECLARED] Karina Gould Milton [TO BE DECLARED] Adam van Koeverden Oakville [TO BE DECLARED] Anita Anand Oakville North–Burlington [TO BE DECLARED] Pam Damoff Wellington–Halton Hills [TO BE DECLARED] Michael Chong



Hamilton Region Riding Winner Incumbent Flamborough–Glanbrook [TO BE DECLARED] David Sweet Hamilton Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Matthew Green Hamilton East–Stoney Creek [TO BE DECLARED] Bob Bratina Hamilton Mountain [TO BE DECLARED] Scott Duvall Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas [TO BE DECLARED] Filomena Tassi



Peel Region Riding Winner Incumbent Brampton Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Ramesh Sangha Brampton East [TO BE DECLARED] Maninder Sidhu Brampton West [TO BE DECLARED] Kamal Khera Brampton North [TO BE DECLARED] Ruby Sahota Brampton South [TO BE DECLARED] Sonia Sidhu Dufferin—Caledon [TO BE DECLARED] Kyle Seeback Mississauga Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Omar Alghabra Mississauga East–Cooksville [TO BE DECLARED] Peter Fonseca Mississauga–Erin Mills [TO BE DECLARED] Iqra Khalid Mississauga–Lakeshore [TO BE DECLARED] Sven Spengemann Mississauga–Malton [TO BE DECLARED] Navdeep Bains Mississauga–Streetsville [TO BE DECLARED] Gagan Sikand



City of Toronto Riding Winner Incumbent Beaches–East York [TO BE DECLARED] Nathaniel Erskine-Smith Davenport [TO BE DECLARED] Julie Dzerowicz Don Valley East [TO BE DECLARED] Yasmin Ratansi Don Valley North [TO BE DECLARED] Han Dong Don Valley West [TO BE DECLARED] Robert Oliphant Eglinton–Lawrence [TO BE DECLARED] Marco Mendicino Etobicoke Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Yvan Baker Etobicoke–Lakeshore [TO BE DECLARED] James Maloney Etobicoke North [TO BE DECLARED] Kristy Duncan Humber River–Black Creek [TO BE DECLARED] Judy A. Sgro Parkdale–High Park [TO BE DECLARED] Arif Virani Scarborough–Agincourt [TO BE DECLARED] Jean Yip Scarborough Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Salma Zahid Scarborough–Guildwood [TO BE DECLARED] John McKay Scarborough North [TO BE DECLARED] Shaun Chen Scarborough–Rouge Park [TO BE DECLARED] Gary Anandasangaree Scarborough Southwest [TO BE DECLARED] Bill Blair Spadina–Fort York [TO BE DECLARED] Adam Vaughan Toronto Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Marci Ien Toronto–Danforth [TO BE DECLARED] Julie Dabrusin Toronto–St. Paul’s [TO BE DECLARED] Carolyn Bennett University–Rosedale [TO BE DECLARED] Chrystia Freeland Willowdale [TO BE DECLARED] Ali Ehsassi York Centre [TO BE DECLARED] Ya’ara Saks York South–Weston [TO BE DECLARED] Ahmed Hussen



York Region Riding Winner Incumbent Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill [TO BE DECLARED] Leona Alleslev King–Vaughan [TO BE DECLARED] Deb Schulte Markham–Stouffville [TO BE DECLARED] Helena Jaczek Markham–Thornhill [TO BE DECLARED] Mary Ng Markham–Unionville [TO BE DECLARED] Bob Saroya Newmarket–Aurora [TO BE DECLARED] Tony Van Bynen Richmond Hill [TO BE DECLARED] Majid Jowhari Thornhill [TO BE DECLARED] Peter Kent Vaughan–Woodbridge [TO BE DECLARED] Francesco Sorbara York–Simcoe [TO BE DECLARED] Scot Davidson



