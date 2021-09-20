Police seek suspect in streetcar stabbing investigation

Toronto police say they are looking for a man they allege is connected to a stabbing incident on a TTC streetcar earlier this month.

Police said on Sept. 9 at around 10:48 p.m. they were called to the Spadina Avenue and Wilcocks Street area for a report a person had been stabbed on a northbound streetcar.

Investigators allege a man got into a verbal confrontation with another man– leading to a man being stabbed a number of times.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police describe the suspect as being five-foot-eight-inches tall, with short brown hair and was wearing glasses. He was also seen wearing a light-coloured shirt with a black collar, dark jacket with hood, dark pants and dark shoes.

“This man is believed to be armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach and call 911,” police said in a news release Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Additional photos of the alleged suspect are below