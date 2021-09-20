Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, another 2 deaths

Ontario reported 610 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two additional deaths.

Toronto reported 126 new cases, while 100 are in Peel Region and 71 in York Region.

Health officials conducted 23,864 tests over the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 2.7 per cent.

Of the new overall cases, 458 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 152 are fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 233 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU) and 177 are in the ICU with 123 of those patients on ventilators.

However, the province said that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit its data and it anticipates the number of hospitalized patients will increase in its update on Tuesday.

According to the latest data, 138 new cases have been reported in schools (112 students, 21 staff and 5 unspecified), bringing the total number of cases reported in the past 14 days to 717. So far, 444 schools across the province have at least one active case of the virus.

The province said 85.1 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 79.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

With a report from The Canadian Press