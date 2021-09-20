Long wait times greeting voters at some GTA polling stations

From not enough polling booths in certain ridings to extremely long lineups there are lots of pandemic related problems that voters are trying to navigate on election day. You may want give yourself some extra time if you still have to head out and vote today.

Elections Canada says because of pandemic restrictions there will be fewer polling stations in some ridings across the GTA – including significantly fewer stations in some specific ridings due to the inability to have stations in places like public schools or apartment buildings. Many polling stations have been moved into larger buildings with more booths.

Spadina-Fort York is one of the ridings affected and 680 NEWS has learned that some voters there have had to deal with longer lines than usual. Some reporting they have had to wait as long as 90 minutes before being able to cast their ballot.

Voters in Toronto Centre reported wait times of over an hour to cast a ballot at the Distillery District polling station.

Voters tell me it’s taking over an hour to get to the front of the line at this polling location in the Distillery District. Everyone here is calm and patient. One person says she wishes she brought water with her. More to come @680NEWS #Elxn44 #680votes pic.twitter.com/sxvXDT5wIc — Momin Qureshi (@Momin680NEWS) September 20, 2021

680 NEWS reporter Richard Southern lives in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding and says that he was greeted by a long line when he went to the polls on Monday.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a line this long voting here over the past 20 or 30 years,” says Southern. “It did move, it was lined up around the block, but it took me just over a half hour from joining the line until being able to cast my vote.”

Lining up literally around the block to vote in Toronto St. Paul’s. #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/ZPapR6XqtM — Richard Southern (@richard680news) September 20, 2021

Toronto-St. Paul’s is a place where a number of smaller polling stations were combined into fewer larger ones. Elections Canada had anticipated that the ridings with fewer polling stations would not result in longer wait times because those stations will be larger than in previous years.

When going to vote it is recommended that people bring their voter information card and identification with proof of address. Masks are required at all polling stations and it is also recommended that people bring their own pencil or pen to mark their ballots.

