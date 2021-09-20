Loading articles...

Federal Election 2021: Real-time results and map

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Sep 20, 2021 at 10:04 am EDT

Get real-time results from each riding across Canada in the interactive map below.

Click on the map or use the drop-down menu to select a riding.

RELATED: Key races to watch on election night

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching HWY 6 S - the left lane is blocked because of a crash #WB401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:02 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here’s your Election Day #WakeUpWeather forecast for #Toronto GTA Mon. Sept 20 vote 🗳
Latest Weather
Read more