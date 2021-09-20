Driver crashes through doors in pedestrian tunnel at Ajax GO Station

Police are trying to track down a man who went on a wild ride in a Lexus at the Ajax Go Station.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, someone drove a turquoise four-door sedan into a pedestrian walkway and then went through the tunnel and drove down a flight of stairs before crashing the car through a set of doors. The car then continued through the tunnel and hit a second set of doors before the driver took off.

No one was hurt in the incident but there was significant damage to the station’s door frames.

The suspect is being described as a South Asian male in his 20’s with a thin build and black hair and black short beard or goatie. He was wearing a black T-shirt with “bad jabits” written in green, jeans and black shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a turquoise four-door Lexus with a white sticker on rear window.

Durham Police are sharing photos of the car and asking anyone with information to reach out to police.