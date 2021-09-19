SIU investigating police shooting of 19-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Sault Ste. Marie in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The agency says police were called to a home on Pine Street North around 3:40 a.m. for a domestic situation.

Shortly thereafter, an officer was shot and other police officers shot at the man. He was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.