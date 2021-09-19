Police identify victim in Regent Park shooting

A 27-year-old Toronto man has been identified as the victim in the city’s most recent fatal shooting.

Police say Thane Murray was among three people shot in the Regent Park neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Investigators say just before 9 p.m., four men dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks approached the three victims in the area of Oak and Sumach streets and opened fire on them before fleeing the scene on foot.

Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their initial canvass of the area recovered upwards of 50 shell casings. It’s unclear if the three men returned fire.

On Sunday, police said a 29-year-old who had been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries was now in stable condition while there was no update on a 27-year-old who was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses, anyone with dashcam or security video footage to contact them.