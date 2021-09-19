Loading articles...

Toronto police arrest man in connection with Lamport Stadium protests

Toronto police, security staff and City of Toronto crews at Lamport Stadium Park to dismantle a homeless encampment on July 21, 2021. CITYNEWS

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection with protests at Lamport Stadium on July 21, where homeless advocates and supporters clashed with police and city staff as encampment residents were evicted.

The protests moved to 14 Division after several arrests were made at the stadium and police say crowds became hostile outside the station.

This prompted the release of eight images on Thursday of people wanted for various offences including including possessing a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon, assault and obstruction.

Police say one of the men among those eight people has been identified and arrested.

They say the man intervened while police were trying to arrest someone, which prevented officers from doing so.

Alaa Al Soufi, 29, of Toronto was arrested on Saturday and charged with obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with conditions.

He appeared in court on Sunday.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Watch for this stopped vehicle #EBQEW at Royal Windsor, blocking the centre lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:12 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: A very COMFORTABLE afternoon across the #GTA. Here are the temperatures as of 1 p.m.! How hot will it get this week? I'll h…
Latest Weather
Read more