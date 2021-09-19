Toronto police arrest man in connection with Lamport Stadium protests

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection with protests at Lamport Stadium on July 21, where homeless advocates and supporters clashed with police and city staff as encampment residents were evicted.

The protests moved to 14 Division after several arrests were made at the stadium and police say crowds became hostile outside the station.

This prompted the release of eight images on Thursday of people wanted for various offences including including possessing a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon, assault and obstruction.

Police say one of the men among those eight people has been identified and arrested.

They say the man intervened while police were trying to arrest someone, which prevented officers from doing so.

Alaa Al Soufi, 29, of Toronto was arrested on Saturday and charged with obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with conditions.

He appeared in court on Sunday.