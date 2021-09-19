Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Imams ask Conservative candidate to quit over poor follow-up on apology for posts
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 19, 2021 12:24 pm EDT
Steve Cotter is the Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Central Nova (FACEBOOK)
The Canadian Council of Imams says the Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia’s Central Nova riding must resign because his apology for Islamophobic media posts was an insincere attempt at damage control.
Two weeks ago, Steven Cotter apologized on Facebook for earlier posts he made about Shariah law and supporting a ban on the burka worn by some Muslim women.
However the imams say when Cotter met with local Muslim leaders on Sept. 15, he repeated his apology but “refused to say anything else” in answer to questions about what he would do to address Islamophobia.
The imams say they can only interpret Cotter’s silence as a refusal to reflect and learn as he promised to do in his apology, and they say requests to the Conservative party for further engagements were turned down.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole fired a Toronto candidate over Islamophobic social media posts she claims are not hers but he kept Cotter in the race.