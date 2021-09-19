Ontario reports 715 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 6 additional deaths

The province is reporting 715 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and six additional deaths.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says 540 of those new cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. She adds that 175 cases are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are currently 245 people hospitalized with the virus and Elliott says 182 are in the ICU due to COVID-19, adding that not all hospitals report numbers on the weekends.

As of Sunday, over 85 per cent of Ontarians 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 79 per cent have both shots.

The province’s R(t) (effective reproduction number), which estimates the average number of people that one person with COVID-19 will infect, remains at 0.99. An R(t) of greater than 1 indicates exponential growth.

Ontario’s vaccine certificate system goes into effect on Wednesday which will require Ontarians to verify that they are fully vaccinated to enter various businesses including indoor restaurants, movie theatres, gyms, concert venues and nightclubs.

The vaccine certificate system does not apply to essential activities such as grocery shopping and accessing medical care and or services.

Ontarians can download or print their vaccination receipt from the provincial booking portal to use as proof of vaccination status until the province launches an app to streamline the process on Oct. 22.