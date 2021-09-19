Canada's 44th election: What voters need to know

The 36-day campaign is coming to an end for the federal leaders as Canadians make their final decisions ahead of polls opening Monday for the country’s 44th election.

Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called one of the shortest election campaigns, less than two years since the Liberals were reduced to a minority government.

This call was faced with criticism from the opposing parties but quickly kickstarted campaigns fueled with big promises and led to some heated debates.

Now, it’s up to Canadians to decide.

Here’s how to vote on Election Day, Monday, Sept. 20:

To vote on in this election, you must:

be a Canadian citizen

be at least 18 years old on Election Day

prove your identity and address

What you will need to bring to vote at your assigned polling station:

Voter information card

An accepted ID

Your own pen or pencil to mark your ballot (but single-use pencils will also be available)

A mask to wear (if you don’t have one or forget, one will be provided to you)

Elections Canada will not ask for proof of vaccination.

By now, you should have received a voter information card in the mail. This details where and when you can vote.

If the name and address on your card are correct and you are an eligible voter in Canada, you’re ready to vote.

Not registered or information on your card is incorrect? You can still register or update your information when you go to vote at your assigned polling station.

You can find your assigned polling station and the candidates in your electoral district online.

You can check your registration status or register to vote online, in person at an Elections Canada office or by phone at 1-800-463-6868.

You can also print your registration certificate through the Voter Registration Service.

Polls will open for 12 hours. The hours for each station in each time zone are:

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mountain Time: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Time: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Central Time, Atlantic Time and Newfoundland Time: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If you live in electoral district spanning more than one-time zone (Labrador, Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Kenora, Thunder Bay–Rainy River, Kootenay–Columbia, Nunavut) the returning officer determines one local time for voting throughout the district. Hours will be listed on the voter information cards or can also be found in the online Voter Information Service.

Mail-in ballots:

While the deadline to apply to vote by mail has passed, Canadians who received special ballots must use it — even if they change their mind. Ballots can be submitted to your riding polling station.

If you’re voting with a mail-in ballot from outside your riding you will need to mail your completed kit to the address on the return mailing envelope. Elections Canada must receive the marked ballot by no later than Monday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. PT.

If you already applied to vote by mail but didn’t receive your kit, email svrenq@elections.ca.

It’s no longer possible to vote at advanced polls or Elections Canada offices.

Casting a ballot will look different this year because of health protocols.

Elections Canada says the following measures will be in effect:

Voters will be required to wear masks if masks are required in their province or local jurisdiction. If masks are not required, voters will still be strongly encouraged to wear one.

There will be sanitizing stations at entrances/exits, as well as physical distancing measures with directional signage throughout the polling place.

To reduce the number of interactions with voters, there will be only one poll worker per desk behind a plexiglass barrier. Poll workers will be provided with masks and face shields.

Single-use pencils will be provided. Voters can also bring their own pencil or pen, if they choose.

Poll workers will be sanitizing workstations, door handles and common surfaces throughout the day as well as safely disposing of used masks and gloves.

Candidates and their representatives — as well as anyone else who’s authorized to be present — will be required to wear masks and respect physical distancing at polling and ballot-counting locations.

Vancouver

CityNews’ online video stream starts at 6 p.m. PT. You can also tune on television starting at 7 p.m. PT.

You can tune in on the radio or live radio stream to listen to NEWS 1130 reporters, who will be covering the election live with various party leaders.

Toronto

CityNews’ online video stream starts at 9 p.m. ET. You can also tune on television starting at 11 p.m. ET.

You can tune in on the radio or live radio stream to listen to 680 NEWS reporters, who will be covering the election live on location with the various party leaders. The online video stream starts at 9 p.m. ET.

Montreal

Our online video stream starts at 9 p.m. ET. You can also tune on television starting at 11 p.m. ET.

Winnipeg

Our online video stream starts at 8 p.m. CT. You can also tune on television starting at 11 p.m. CT.

Calgary

Our online video stream starts at 7 p.m. MT. You can also tune on television starting at 11 p.m. MT.

Edmonton

Our online video stream starts at 7 p.m. MT. You can also tune on television starting at 11 p.m. MT.

Our teams will be monitoring and sharing social media trends and development throughout the night. Follow us online on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and tell us what you think! Or just plug in the #elxn21 hashtag into your favourite social media platform.