1 dead, two injured in triple-shooting in Regent Park

One person is dead following a triple-shooting in Regent Park.

Toronto police say they were called to a park in the area of Oak and Sumach streets just before 9 p.m. Saturday following reports of shots fired.

Police initially located two victims, one of whom was unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were started but the victim was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, according to paramedics.

While searching the area investigators located a third victim, whose injuries were described as non-life threatening.

There was no immediate word on suspects, although police reported people were seen fleeing the area.