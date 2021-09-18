SIU investigating after man seriously injured in Brampton

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured in Brampton.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident occurred around 11 p.m. Friday when Peel Regional Police officers arrested a 26-year-old man on Kingknoll Drive.

There was an interaction between the man and the officers. He was transported to a police station and then the hospital, where he was being treated for serious injuries.

No other information has been released.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact them.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.