Scarborough Junction shooting leaves 1 person dead, homicide unit investigating

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in Toronto’s Scarborough Junction.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday near Midland Road and Danforth Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was reportedly shot in a vehicle, resulting in the car crashing into a light pole. Suspects then fled the scene.

CPR was performed on the victim, who was rushed to hospital where they later died.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and police remain on scene.

No suspect description has been released.

