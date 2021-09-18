Scarborough Junction shooting leaves 1 person dead, homicide unit investigating

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in Toronto’s Scarborough Junction.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday near Midland Road and Danforth Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was reportedly shot in a vehicle, resulting in the car crashing into a light pole. Suspects then fled the scene.

CPR was performed on the victim, who was rushed to hospital where they later died.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Midland Av + Danforth Rd

– police are on scene investigating

– the victim succumbed to their injuries at the hospital

– this is now a homicide investigation

– anyone w/info contact police or Crime Stoppers @CanStopCrime @1800222TIPS#GO1788435

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 18, 2021

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and police remain on scene.

No suspect description has been released.