Raccoon euthanized after animal found caught in leg-hold trap in Toronto

The Toronto Wildlife Centre is out with a warning about leg-hold traps after a raccoon was euthanized due to injuries the animal sustained while caught in the device.

The TWC said last Sunday morning, it received a call about a raccoon with a leg-hold trap clamped tightly on the animal in the Keele and Sheppard neighbourhood.

It said Toronto Animals Services attended the scene, but was unable to capture the frightened animal because it escaped underneath a deck, but the TWC’s team managed to capture the injured raccoon.

“They carefully lifted the raccoon and the trap out and placed him in a carrier, then rushed to TWC,” it said.

“Our Veterinary and Rehabilitation Teams were shocked,” it wrote, “the trap had done irreparable damage to the raccoon’s leg and foot, leaving him in excruciating pain.”

After removing the trap from the raccoon’s leg while the little one was under anaesthesia, they found his foot was “completely severed and couldn’t be saved.”

“Raccoons need all four limbs to be able to climb, forage and thrive, and releasing this one in this state would only lead to further suffering,” it said.

“With heavy hearts, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize the patient, who had already endured too much.”

The TWC said these situations usually see a painful end of life for an innocent animal, and are “unnecessary and easily preventable,” adding numerous animals have been brought into TWC for emergency care because of these traps.

“Inhumane traps like these are cruelly set in Toronto and other cities,” it said, “these traps do not discriminate, meaning any animal (including pets) can be accidentally caught, injured or killed. Unmarked traps are impossible to track, especially if the animal caught moves the trap away from where it was originally set.”

If you see a body-gripping trap, or someone setting one, the TWC is asking you to contact the ministry of forests, and adds the province is now investigating.

It is illegal to set a leg-hold trap for fur-bearing animals in Ontario, unless you have a licence.

680 NEWS has reached out to the province for comment.