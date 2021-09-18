Police seek suspect in multiple sexual assaults at North York mall

Toronto police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation in North York.

Police say at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to Yorkgate Mall in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area following reports a man approached a number of women and sexually assaulted them.

The suspect is described as between five-foot-10 and six-feet tall with a medium build, olive complexion, dark hair and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing a black and white “Calvin Klein” sweater, black sweat pants and black shoes with white soles.

Police did not specify how many victims were involved, adding they believe there may be more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.