Loading articles...

Police seek suspect in multiple sexual assaults at North York mall

Security images of suspect wanted in multiple sexual assault investigations at North York mall. TPS/HO

Toronto police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation in North York.

Police say at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to Yorkgate Mall in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area following reports a man approached a number of women and sexually assaulted them.

The suspect is described as between five-foot-10 and six-feet tall with a medium build, olive complexion, dark hair and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing a black and white “Calvin Klein” sweater, black sweat pants and black shoes with white soles.

Police did not specify how many victims were involved, adding they believe there may be more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_AllenRoad: #TrafficAlertTO: Allen Road is closed until Monday at 5 am for maintenance and improvements.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:12 PM
Retweeted @ECCC_CHC: Odette will travel along the Scotian Slope Tonight, reaching the Grand Banks Sunday night. The storm will spread rain and win…
Latest Weather
Read more