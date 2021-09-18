Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police seek suspect in multiple sexual assaults at North York mall
by News Staff
Posted Sep 18, 2021 5:38 pm EDT
Security images of suspect wanted in multiple sexual assault investigations at North York mall. TPS/HO
Toronto police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation in North York.
Police say at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to Yorkgate Mall in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area following reports a man approached a number of women and sexually assaulted them.
The suspect is described as between five-foot-10 and six-feet tall with a medium build, olive complexion, dark hair and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing a black and white “Calvin Klein” sweater, black sweat pants and black shoes with white soles.
Police did not specify how many victims were involved, adding they believe there may be more.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.