Ontario reports 821 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

The province is reporting a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases with 821 infections reported on Saturday.

There are 10 additional deaths.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says 621 of those new cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Elliott adds that 200 cases are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are currently 329 people hospitalized with the virus and Elliott says 295 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 34 are fully vaccinated.

There are 185 people in intensive care units, 174 of which are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Toronto is reporting 152 new cases, 114 in Peel Region and 80 in York Region.

Toronto’s daily COVID-19 case numbers have fluctuated in recent days, with 141 new infections reported on Wednesday, 162 new cases on Thursday, and 166 confirmed on Friday.

Peel Region’s have also fluctuated with 122 daily infections on Thursday, dropping to 77 cases on Friday.

The province’s R(t) (effective reproduction number), which estimates the average number of people that one person with COVID-19 will infect, is now 0.99.

An R(t) of greater than 1 indicates exponential growth.

Ontario reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the virus on Friday.

The province reached the 85 per cent threshold of vaccinations with residents aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 78 per cent have both shots.

Ontario’s vaccine certificate system will kick off on September 22.

Starting next Wednesday, Ontarians will be required to verify and demonstrate that they’re fully vaccinated to enter a number of businesses, including but not limited to indoor restaurants, nightclubs (outdoor and indoor), movie theatres, gyms and concert venues.

The vaccine certificate system does not apply to essential activities such as grocery shopping and accessing medical care and or services.

In advance of Sept. 22, the government says all Ontarians can print or download their vaccination receipt from the provincial booking portal.