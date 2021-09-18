Loading articles...

Motorcyclist killed in crash in city's west end

Last Updated Sep 18, 2021 at 3:58 pm EDT

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a van at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in the west end of the city.

Police say a motorcycle and van collided at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van remained at the scene to speak with investigators.

