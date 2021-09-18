Toronto Liberal candidate removed from party following 2019 sexual assault charge

The Liberal party has removed a Toronto-based candidate after sexual assault allegations surfaced in recent days.

Officials are currently reviewing the events regarding the Crown’s decision to drop a sexual assault charge in 2019 made against Spadina-Fort York’s Kevin Vuong.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Liberals said they recently became aware of the allegations and vowed they are taking the matter very seriously.

“As we stated yesterday, the Liberal Party became aware of the allegations concerning Mr. Vuong from the media and asked him to pause his campaign while the matter was looked into,” the Liberals said.

“After further review, Mr. Vuong will no longer be a Liberal candidate, and should he be elected, he will not be a member of the Liberal caucus.”

Speaking at a campaign event in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said that he learned about the allegations against the Spadina-Fort York candidate after the Toronto Star reported on the 2019 charge against him which was later withdrawn.

“We only learned about these serious allegations yesterday through the work of the Star,” Trudeau said.

“We have questions about that, we have questions about exactly what happened, we’re looking into that very rapidly, and in the meanwhile, we have asked the candidate to pause his campaign.”

Vuong said in a statement that the allegations are false.

