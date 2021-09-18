Three main federal party leaders on final campaign blitz

There will be no let-up in campaigning today as the main party leaders count down the remaining hours and minutes to Monday’s federal election.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Aurora, Ont., just north of Toronto.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole will also campaign in Ontario, with an announcement planned this morning in Dundas, Ont., followed by a meet and greet this evening in Kitchener, Ont.

Jagmeet Singh is heading west, starting this morning with a stop in Saskatoon, before meeting this afternoon with Indigenous leaders and youth in Pense, Sask. The NDP leader will continue his westward swing, meeting this evening with health-care workers in Edmonton who are on the verge of being overwhelmed by Alberta’s escalating COVID-19 crisis.

On Friday, the federal party leaders made a plea for voters to go to the polls even though they debated whether the election in the midst of the pandemic was needed at all.

The latest polling suggests Trudeau’s Liberals and O’Toole’s Tories are in a virtual dead heat with neither likely to land a majority mandate on Monday.

O’Toole wants voters to think of just two parties as they head to the polls on Monday.

O’Toole told supporters in London, Ont. on Friday that choosing smaller parties, such as the right-leaning People’s Party of Canada, will only dilute the vote and let the Trudeau Liberals win the election.

“Justin Trudeau wants you to stay at home on election day. He wants you to vote for smaller parties. He wants you to let him get away with this corruption,” O’Toole said.

There has been concern amongst Conservatives that growing frustration with the main parties will result in a splitting of the Conservative vote between the Tories and the People’s Party of Canada under the leadership of former Conservative M-P Maxime Bernier.

Singh, meanwhile, enters the weekend with support from a major U.S. political figure.

Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed the federal NDP leader on Friday.

“Canada goes to the polls Monday. There’s one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

“One leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share so everyone gets the medication they need. That’s why I support the NDP and Jagmeet Singh.”

Canada goes to the polls Monday. There's one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic. One leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share so everyone gets the medication they need. That's why I support the @NDP and @theJagmeetSingh. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 17, 2021

Sanders’ endorsement follows similar vows of support from former U.S. President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, who both tweeted their approval of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

“Wishing my friend Justin Trudeau the best in Canada’s upcoming election,” Obama wrote on Thursday. “Justin has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values, and I’m proud of the work we did together.”

In 2019, Obama said he was “proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President.”

Clinton, meanwhile, wrote: “I have seen my friend Justin Trudeau show leadership in the fight for accessible child care, protected reproductive rights, and ambitious climate action.”

“I’m wishing him and our progressive Canadian neighbors the best in Monday’s election,” she ended.