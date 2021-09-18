Loading articles...

Father charged in death of 1-year-old in Waterloo

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. ( CITYNEWS/Amanda Ferguson)

Police in Waterloo have charged a man in the death of his one-year-old child.

Police say they were called to a home on Powell Road in Wellesley Township for reports of a disturbance at about 9 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found the child deceased.

They say the 31-year-old father was arrested at the scene and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police are continuing their investigation, but say they aren’t looking for any more suspects.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_AllenRoad: #TrafficAlertTO: Allen Road is closed until Monday at 5 am for maintenance and improvements.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:12 PM
Retweeted @ECCC_CHC: Odette will travel along the Scotian Slope Tonight, reaching the Grand Banks Sunday night. The storm will spread rain and win…
Latest Weather
Read more