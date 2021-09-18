Loading articles...

Suspect sought after woman stabbed at Dundas West subway station

Last Updated Sep 18, 2021 at 9:10 am EDT

Toronto Police released an image of a possible suspect after a woman was stabbed at Dundas West subway station. Toronto Police

Toronto Police are searching for a male suspect alleged to have attacked and stabbed a woman multiple times at Dundas West Subway Station.

Investigators say that just before 11 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a stabbing on the subway platform.

It’s alleged that a woman was riding the train westbound when she exited at Dundas West station. It’s then that a man, unknown to the victim, also exited the train and stabbed her multiple times.

The suspect fled the area and was last seen running southbound on Dundas Street West towards Bloor Street West.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is described as standing approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10 with a slim build, and black hair in cornrows. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black track pants, and red and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

