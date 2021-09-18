Cyclist pronounced dead at ET Seton Park

A cyclist is dead after falling over a cliff at an east end park.

Police say they received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday that a cyclist on one of the bicycle trails had disappeared over a cliff at ET Seton Park, located near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.

Paramedics say the male cyclist was without vital signs when they arrived and was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are attempting to determine what led up to the fatal incident.