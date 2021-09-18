Loading articles...

Cyclist pronounced dead at ET Seton Park

Last Updated Sep 18, 2021 at 5:42 pm EDT

A cyclist has been pronounced dead after going over a cliff at ET Seton Park. CITYNEWS/Chris Lagenzarde

A cyclist is dead after falling over a cliff at an east end park.

Police say they received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday that a cyclist on one of the bicycle trails had disappeared over a cliff at ET Seton Park, located near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.

Paramedics say the male cyclist was without vital signs when they arrived and was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are attempting to determine what led up to the fatal incident.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_AllenRoad: #TrafficAlertTO: Allen Road is closed until Monday at 5 am for maintenance and improvements.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:12 PM
Retweeted @ECCC_CHC: Odette will travel along the Scotian Slope Tonight, reaching the Grand Banks Sunday night. The storm will spread rain and win…
Latest Weather
Read more