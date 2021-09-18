COVID-19 outbreak declared at Etobicoke elementary school: TPH

Toronto Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Elmlea Junior School in Etobicoke.

In a series of tweets on Saturday night, TPH says the finding comes after two-plus cases of the virus were linked within the school, located in the Highway 401 and Islington Avenue area.

TPH officials say they are working to notify close contacts and asking them to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms as well as getting tested.

“This isn’t unexpected given #COVID19 continues to circulate in our city & how transmissible the #DeltaVariant is,” TPH tweeted. “Screening measures & following steps for self-protection work.”

Outbreaks have also been previously declared at King George Junior Public School and Alvin Curling Public School.

As of Friday, the Toronto District School Board had listed 56 schools in which there was at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, either among staff or students.

All of the schools remain open at this time.