Where the Parties Stand: The Climate Crisis

In today’s Big Story podcast, we asked our listeners what their key issues were in this election, and this week we’ll tackle the top five. Every day we’ll go deep on the major party platforms with an expert immersed in that field. Today, the climate crisis. This was our listeners’ top issue, and it wasn’t particularly close.

For the first time in a federal election, every major party has a legitimate plan to deal with the climate crisis. But those plans are wildly different. Which plan is ambitious enough to be effective, but rational enough to be achievable? What do we know about the climate now that we didn’t know in 2019? How much time do we have left to act, and where do our targets need to be to make a difference?

GUEST: Fatima Syed, climate and environment reporter, The Narwhal Ontario

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.