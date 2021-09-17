Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Western University students set to walk out of class to protest 'culture of misogyny'
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 17, 2021 5:32 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 17, 2021 at 7:39 am EDT
Western University in London, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart
Students at Western University are set to walk out of class Friday to protest what they call a “culture of misogyny” on campus after a series of sexual assault allegations surfaced in recent days.
The students say they will also be speaking out about the London, Ont., school’s handling of those allegations.
Western and London police have said four women have come forward with formal complaints about being sexually assaulted on campus recently.
Police are also investigating allegations made on social media of mass drugging and sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence on campus during orientation week.
The force has said no one has come forward with a formal complaint on those online allegations.
Western announced yesterday that it will require students in residence to take training sessions on sexual violence and consent as it works to address what it describes as a problematic campus culture.
The measure is part of a new action plan that will also see the university hire 100 new “safety ambassadors” — a mix of upper-year undergraduates and graduate students who will work overnight in residences.
The school also plans to create a task force that will take “a comprehensive look” at student safety.
Today’s event is expected to see students walk out of their classes at noon.