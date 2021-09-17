Two teens charged in hate-motivated crime against Mississauga family

Two young teens have been charged following a hate-motivated crime against a Mississauga family.

Peel police say a 44-year-old man and his family were conducting a faith ceremony in the area of Barbertown and Mississauga roads last Saturday when they were approached by two young men around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the teens shouted derogatory and hateful remarks at the family and then proceeded to assault the man several times.

The victim and his family were able to break away and attempted to flee in their vehicle. As they drove away, stones were thrown at their car which resulted in damage to the vehicle.

Following an investigation and with the help of dashcam footage received from the community, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were arrested on Tuesday and each charged with assault, assault with a weapon, mischief over $5,000 and mischief with bias.

The identities of the teens are protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both teens are expected to appear in a Brampton court at an undetermined date to answer to the charges.