City of Toronto spent more than $1.5M clearing homeless encampments

The City of Toronto has attached a price tag to its recent homeless encampment clear-outs.

In a release, the City says the staffing costs associated with enforcing trespass notices at Trinity Bellwoods Park were just over $416,000, Alexandra Park was $200,000, and Lamport Stadium Park cost about $223,000.

The City says almost 30 metric tonnes of general debris and almost 25 metric tonnes of contaminated grass, soil and sand were removed from Trinity Bellwoods, nearly 20 metric tonnes of waste were removed from Alexandra Park, and nine metric tonnes from Lamport Stadium Park.

It also says since the start of the pandemic, it’s referred 835 people from four major encampments to what it calls safe inside spaces.

The City maintains encampments “contravene several chapters of the Municipal Code and are not a solution to homelessness.”

On Thursday, police asked the public to help them identify eight people wanted for criminal offences in connection with protests at a July 21 encampment clearing at Lamport Stadium Park. They said multiple people threw objects at officers and assaulted them.

Sima Atri, a lawyer representing some of those facing charges, said many will have their first appearance in court on Friday.

Jack, who lives in an encampment at Moss Park and did not want to give his last name due to fears of the police, said he has lived in a tent for a year.

He was arrested for trespassing at one of the encampment clearing operations, a charge he intends to fight.

Jack said he wants a home, not a spot in one of the city shelters. Last year, he said, he was not prepared for the extremely cold winter.

“I was so cold I had to ride streetcars three hours a day to warm myself up,” he said. “I almost died. I just want some help, a place with walls and a roof, but there’s nothing available.”

Early in the pandemic, hundreds fled Toronto’s homeless shelters for fear of contracting COVID-19, setting up tents in parks throughout the city. The city maintains the shelter system is safe, and city council has passed a motion to end encampments.

Recent data obtained by The Canadian Press shows a significant rise in violent incidents in Toronto’s shelter system over the last five years.

The city said nearly 6,333 people who are experiencing homelessness were moved from the shelter system into permanent housing from April 2020 to July 2021, and more than 1,858 people staying in encampments have been referred to safe inside spaces.

With files from The Canadian Press