Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Ontario reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — a drop from 864 cases the previous day.

The province said another five people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the overall death toll to 9,637.

Toronto reported 166 new cases, while 77 are in Peel Region and 71 in York Region.

Health officials conducted more than 33,700 tests over the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 2.4 per cent.

Of the new cases, 582 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 213 are fully vaccinated.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 336 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU) and 194 are in the ICU.

Of the hospitalized patients, 306 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 30 are fully vaccinated.

Of the 194 patients in the ICU, 181 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 13 are fully vaccinated.

According to the latest data, 121 new cases have been reported in schools (105 students, 15 staff and one unknown), bringing the total caseload to 619. So far, 395 schools across the province reported cases of the virus.

The province said 84.8 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On its website the Ministry of Health notes the following:

“Cases by vaccination status may not match the daily COVID-19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked.

Data on patients in the ICU is collected from two data sources that have different extraction times and public reporting cycles. This may cause discrepancies with other hospitalization numbers that are collected using a different process.”