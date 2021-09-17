Loading articles...

Peel police search for suspect following alleged assault in Brampton park

Last Updated Sep 17, 2021 at 5:59 pm EDT

Peel police are searching for a suspect they allege assaulted a woman in a Brampton park on Sept. 15, 2021. (H-O-/PRP)

Peel police say they are searching for a suspect they allege assaulted a woman in a Brampton park on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to Massey Park at around 10:55 a.m. for a report of an assault.

Investigators allege the victim was walking in the park when she was approached by an unknown person and forcibly grabbed her shoulder.

“The victim was able to break free from the suspect,” police said in a news release Friday. “The victim proceeded to call for help, and the suspect ran into the park’s wooded area.”

The victim wasn’t injured during the alleged assault, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a male in his mid-20s. He’s around five-foot-nine-inches tall with a medium build and is around 180 pounds.

He also had “brown eyes, black beard with a mustache, wearing a black hooded top with white insignia on the front, black baseball hat, black jogging pants, black and white sneakers, wearing a blue or white surgical mask.”

Investigators add he was seen with a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

 

