Man wanted after pair of sexual assaults on Bloor Street West

Last Updated Sep 17, 2021 at 9:20 pm EDT

Police are searching for Odainne Trujillo, 25, wanted in multiple sexual assault investigations. TPS/HO

Police are searching for a 25-year-old man described as violent following a pair of sexual assaults in the downtown core.

Investigators say both incidents occurred within minutes of each other on Sept. 16.

In the first, a 20-year-old woman says she was sitting on a bench outside a cafe in the area of Bloor and St. George streets when she was approached by a man around 2:22 p.m. who began a conversation with her. As she attempted to leave, the man sexually assaulted her.

Minutes later, at around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to Bloor Street West and Avenue Road where a woman claims she was sitting on a bench when a man came and sat beside her before sexually assaulting her. As the woman attempted to flee, the suspect grabbed her around the waist and sexually assaulted her again.

Police say they are looking for Odainne Trujillo. He is described as six-feet tall with a slim build, short dark afro and a light growth of beard. He was last seen wearing a dark golf shift and blue pants.

Police are warning the public not to approach him as they believe him to be violent.

