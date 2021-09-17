Loading articles...

Hamilton police looking for 3 suspects in violent kidnapping that left one dead

Police said two of the suspects being sought were last seen on Thursday fleeing in a black SUV that has since been located and seized by officers in Hamilton. Hamilton Police

Hamilton police say they’re looking for three suspects following a violent kidnapping that left one man dead and two in hospital.

Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said at a news conference Friday that 63-year-old Faqir Ali was the target of the kidnapping that took place at a home in Mount Hope, Ont., early Thursday.

“We do not yet have a motive for this crime, something we continue to investigate,” said Bereziuk. “We are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact us.”

Bereziuk said Ali’s two adult sons attempted to protect their father and were shot.

Both young men were taken to hospital and Bereziuk said one of them, 21-year-old Hasnain “Nano” Ali, died from his wounds.

Faqir Ali and his son are recovering in hospital and remain in stable condition.

Police said the father was found hours after the home invasion near a lift bridge and had been severely beaten.
Bereziuk said the 63-year-old will be interviewed by investigators when he’s physically capable.

Police said Faquir Ali’s wife and daughter were also at home during the attack but were not injured.

These suspects were last seen headed fleeing Niagara Bound on Eastport drive towards Nikola Tesla Blvd in the second black SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

