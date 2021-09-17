Where is Premier Doug Ford? He's 'been around,' Christine Elliott says

Ontario’s Health Minister and Deputy Premier contend Premier Ford has been “very busy” despite being nearly absent from the public eye the last two months.

Doug Ford has held just one news conference in the past seven weeks. While the premier has sporadically appeared in videos posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, the media and public are not alerted to his schedule ahead of time.

Asked Friday where the Premier is, Christine Elliott said he’s “been around.”

“Premier Ford is working every day to try and help limit the effects of COVID-19,” Elliott assured. “So Premier Ford is very busy and very active.”

Ford appeared Thursday on his Twitter account in a video promoting Tim Horton’s smile cookies, which sees some money given to charity from the coffee and donut chain.

Ford is seen in the video opening a box, eating a donut and encouraging Ontarians to buy a smile cookie to support charity. But Ford has been otherwise absent from regularly scheduled media availabilities and Queen’s Park. His government recently announced that the legislature would be prorogued, returning in October instead of September 13 as previously scheduled.

Some political analysts and opposition leaders have suggested the Premier may be keeping a low profile due to the federal election. Ford has not endorsed any person or party as regards the Sept. 20 vote.

The province’s vaccine certificate will be launched next week, on Sept. 22, with businesses preparing for the proof of vaccination system.

The vaccine certificate system does not apply to essential activities such as grocery shopping and accessing medical care and or services.

In advance of Sept. 22, the government says all Ontarians can print or download their vaccination receipt from the provincial booking portal.