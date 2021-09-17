Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Allen Road closed starting Friday night until early Monday
by News Staff
Posted Sep 17, 2021 6:23 am EDT
If you are driving into town this weekend, keep in the mind that the Allen will be closed for maintenance work.
The roadway will be closed from Eglinton Avenue West to Sheppard Avenue West from 11 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.
The closure will also include the on/off ramps at Allen Road and Highway 401.
Road crews will be working on filling in potholes, inspecting the bridges, installing new ramp gates, and repairing guiderails, to name a few.
The City says shutting the expressway down entirely for one weekend is necessary to keep it in the best state of repair, and it also avoids dozens of daily lane closures.
Motorists can use Keele Street, Dufferin Street, Avenue Road and Bathurst Street as alternative routes during the closure.
