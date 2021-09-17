Allen Road closed starting Friday night until early Monday

If you are driving into town this weekend, keep in the mind that the Allen will be closed for maintenance work.

The roadway will be closed from Eglinton Avenue West to Sheppard Avenue West from 11 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

The closure will also include the on/off ramps at Allen Road and Highway 401.

Road crews will be working on filling in potholes, inspecting the bridges, installing new ramp gates, and repairing guiderails, to name a few.

The City says shutting the expressway down entirely for one weekend is necessary to keep it in the best state of repair, and it also avoids dozens of daily lane closures.

Motorists can use Keele Street, Dufferin Street, Avenue Road and Bathurst Street as alternative routes during the closure.