3 people seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

Three people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel police say they were called to the Hull Street and Airport Road area, just north of Derry Road, around 8 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics say two people have been taken to a trauma centre but would not specify the extent of their injuries. No word on the third victim.

Multiple suspects fled on foot, according to police, however no description has been provided at this time.