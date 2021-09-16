Where the Parties Stand: Truth and Reconciliation

In today’s Big Story podcast, we asked our listeners what their key issues were in this election, and this week we’ll tackle the top five. Every day we’ll go deep on the major party platforms with an expert immersed in that field. Today, truth and reconciliation. A few months ago, when news of hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools was horrifying Canadians, it seemed unimaginable that dealing with Canada’s legacy of racism and implementing meaningful reconciliation would not be a leading issue in the next election. Now here we are and … is it?

Every party has a plan to tackle the darkest element of Canada’s history and culture — but what are those plans, and how do they sound to Indigenous people who have been promised so many things, and let down so many times? And speaking of that: How many boil-water advisories are still in effect, and why should any party that has held power in the past four decades be taken seriously on this issue while they remain?

GUEST: Jaida Beaudin, Indigenous journalist, currently at the Waniska Research Centre

