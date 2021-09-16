Western University to mandate sexual violence training following multiple allegations

LONDON, Ont. – A southwestern Ontario university investigating allegations of sexual misconduct will require all students living in residence to take training on sexual assault and consent.

Western University introduced the measure Thursday as part of a new “action plan” to address sexual violence and student safety concerns.

The school says it plans to make the training mandatory for all students, but that it’s starting with those who live on campus, with the first sessions happening Monday. Additional training will be developed for faculty and staff.

“This has been a tremendously difficult time for our students and the entire Western community. We clearly have a culture problem that we need to address. We let our students and their families down,” said President Alan Shepard.

We have a lot of work to do. We have a culture problem that we need to address. Today, we are announcing our first steps to examine the culture on our campus and identify what more we can do to ensure the safety and security of every member of our community. — Western University (@WesternU) September 16, 2021

“The measures announced today are the first step in a journey to deeply examine the prevailing culture on our campus and identify what more we can do to ensure the safety and security of every member of our community.”

The plan will also see the university hire 100 new “safety ambassadors” – a mix of upper-year undergraduates and graduate students who will work overnight in residences.

Western says it will also create a task force to take “a comprehensive look” at student safety.

“Western is taking every necessary measure to ensure our students feel safe, and that all students – present and future – have a community they can trust.”

Western and London police have said four women have come forward with formal complaints about being sexually assaulted on campus in recent days.

Police said Tuesday that one of the three complaints/sexual assault reports they received involved two victims, which is why there are currently three investigations and not four.

One male student was arrested in connection to those assaults but is no longer in police custody. No charges have been laid. Investigators say local media indicated four people had been arrested in their investigation, but they stressed that it is inaccurate.

“We have a lot of work to do as a community,” said Shepard. “I’ve spoken with students who are hurting, and we are here to listen and to collaborate with them to find a better way forward.”

Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services, says that while an investigation is underway, those facing complaints are “sanctioned, which can include removal from campus.”

Students at Western University are planning to walk out of classes on Friday to protest a “culture of misogyny” on campus and what they call a failure by the school to address it, an organizer said Wednesday.

Organizer Hayden Van Neck, a third-year psychology student, said heavy drinking, excessive partying and aggressive behaviour towards women are campus-wide issues that have been present during her entire time at the university.

Premier Doug Ford weighed in on the investigation, saying he’s “disgusted” to hear about the alleged assaults at the university.

“As the father of four young women, I am beyond disgusted to hear about the allegations of sexual assault that took place at Western University last week. All victims of sexual violence deserve justice. All students should feel safe on campus,” Ford wrote on Twitter.

A gender-based violence shelter is also setting up a safe space to support students on Western University’s campus in the wake of the sexual assault allegations.

AnnaLise Trudell, manager of education, training and research at Anova, a local shelter, said counsellors would be on campus Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night to provide drop-in support to students who returned last week.

“Students need a safe space right now,” Trudell said.

“They’ll be able to come and discuss issues in a group space, and our counsellors will be there off to the side in individual private spaces to do more of that sort of clinical counselling.”