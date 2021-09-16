Toronto confirms 1st positive human case of West Nile virus

A reality check on Thursday, reminding residents that the West Nile virus is still very much present in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Toronto Public Health confirms the city’s first reported case in an adult resident but is not sharing any other details. Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says the risk of infection is low and that people should take precautions.

“… Now is a good time to remind residents of prevention steps they can take while enjoying the outside to minimize the likelihood of getting bitten by an infected mosquito that includes using insect repellent and wearing light-coloured clothing, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when headed outside to protect themselves from infected mosquito bites,” de Villa said on Thursday.

West Nile virus symptoms usually develop between two and 14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito. Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

York Region issued a notice in July after a mosquito trapped revealed a positive test of West Nile virus. At the time, health officials urged residents to clean or remove standing water sources, including birdbaths and flowerpots. Emptying containers, clogged eavestroughs, swimming pool covers and outdoor toys like sand and water playsets or kiddie pools are also considered essential preventative measures.

Last year, there were a total of 33 lab-confirmed human cases reported to TPH. A person who has concerns about any symptoms should contact their health care provider.