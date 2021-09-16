Loading articles...

Maple Leafs, Sabres to square off in 2022 Heritage Classic outdoor game

Toronto Maple Leafs at 2014 Winter Classic. , Graig Abel/NHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres will battle in the 2022 version of the Heritage Classic at Tim Hortons in Hamilton, Ont.

The Maple Leafs have been featured in several outdoor games in recent years. In 2014, the Leafs and Red Wings battled in the 2014 Winter Classic in Ann Arbor, Mich. The visiting Maple Leafs beat the Red Wings, 3–2, in a shootout.

For sponsorship reasons, the Maple Leafs played outdoors at the 2017 NHL Centennial Classic (branded as the Scotiabank NHL Centennial Classic). The game featured the Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings at BMO Field in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs most recently played outdoors at the 2018 Stadium Series against the Washington Capitals in Annapolis, Maryland. They beat the Capitals 5-2.

The Sabres also played outdoors at the 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field, New York. They lost 3-2 in overtime to the New York Rangers.

Last year’s version, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe, saw the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2. The Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins also played, with the Flyers beat the Bruins 7-3.

The Minnesota Wild hosts the 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field, the home of baseball’s Minnesota Twins, on January 1, 2022.

The Nashville Predators will host the 2022 Stadium Series game and play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nissan Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. The outdoor game will be played on February 26, 2022.

Las Vegas will be getting the 2022 All-Star Game, and Montreal will be getting the 2022 NHL Draft.

