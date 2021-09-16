Police make more arrests, others wanted in 'violent' clashes at homeless encampment in July

Toronto Police say additional arrests have been made, and eight people are wanted after violent clashes ensued with officers at a homeless encampment in July.

Upwards of 25 people were arrested at Lamport Park Stadium on July 21 as officers attempted to evict people from encampments the city deemed unsafe.

Video from the scene showed police scuffling with a line of apparent protesters who set up makeshift barricades around the encampment. Police were seen tossing some of the protesters to the ground. A woman could be heard screaming as police dragged her from a group and handcuffed her on the ground.

There were 19 people charged under the Trespass to Property Act, while six others faced criminal charges.

In an update on Thursday, investigators said they’re attempting to identify multiple people wanted for criminal offences in connection with the protests.

Officers released images of eight people who they say are wanted for a variety of offences, including possessing a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon, assault and obstruction “after crowds became hostile.”

“Crowds of protesters gathered at the closed park to interfere with the City’s efforts and to confront police. Repeated efforts were made to engage with people and inform them that the city had previously served a Trespass to Property notice, and they were required to leave,” Toronto Police said in a news release.

“These efforts were largely ignored and the crowds became confrontational and hostile. As a last resort, officers carried out enforcement.”

Investigators allege that multiple people threw objects at responding officers and assaulted them. Following the protests at Lamport Park Stadium, officers say a large crowd gathered outside 14 Division and “became hostile, and multiple people threw objects, including soup cans, at officers.”

They claim several people assaulted officers outside the precinct and “obstructed them.”

Police said they arrested and identified three people on Thursday, including 38-year-old Skylar Lee Williams of Brantford. Williams will be charged with failing to comply with recognizance.

A man and a woman were arrested and face multiple charges, including assault with a weapon and a dangerous weapons charge.

Officers released multiple photos of suspects they believe to be connected to the incident and urged them to turn themselves in.

“The Toronto Police Service respects everyone’s right to peacefully protest. However, when the behaviour of some involves physical violence and criminal offences, officers will actively pursue those involved,” Toronto Police said.

“As the Service has stated before, investigations continue after the events, when warranted, and charges can be laid at a later date.”

In May, a violent confrontation erupted as the city dismantled another homeless encampment at the stadium. Three police officers suffered minor injuries and one man was charged with assaulting an officer.

Encampments have popped up throughout the pandemic as more shelter-users take to the streets instead, citing safety concerns and COVID-19 outbreaks in shelters.

The city maintains the shelter system is safe and has said it will eventually clear all of the homeless encampments, which it says are unsafe. City council also recently passed a motion to end encampments.